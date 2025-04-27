ETV Bharat / international

In Post-Hasina Era, Why Bangladesh Seeks Regional Calm As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

New Delhi: Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, Bangladesh’s sudden call for peace on Sunday in South Asia has added a new layer of complexity to the regional diplomatic landscape.

Coming at a time when ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have frayed after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Dhaka’s appeal is as much about regional stability as it is about repositioning itself in a shifting South Asian order.

Addressing a media briefing in Dhaka on Sunday, Bangladesh interim government Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said that his country wants peace in South Asia and not any major conflict.

“Bangladesh has good relations with both India and Pakistan. We want peace in the region,” the Daily Star quoted Hossain as saying.

Asked whether Bangladesh would consider mediating between India and Pakistan, the Foreign Adviser said: “At this moment, Bangladesh does not want to mediate. However, if they want, Bangladesh may consider it.”

Hossain’s comments come after Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir’s Pahalgam,” Yunus stated in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh’s resolute stand against terrorism.”

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August. The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

After he took power in August last year, Yunus uttered a lot of anti-India rhetoric. However, in a surprising turnabout, in an interview with a British media outlet, Yunus said that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh’s ties with India are “very good” and “our relationship will always be very good”.

Then, on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok earlier this month, Modi held a bilateral meeting with Yunus. During the meeting, Modi voiced India’s unease over the treatment of religious minorities and urged a swift return to parliamentary democracy. The conversation underscored New Delhi’s uneasiness with Dhaka’s post-Hasina trajectory and raised fresh questions about the future of one of South Asia’s most consequential bilateral relationships. India has also suspended transhipment facilities for Bangladeshi goods to third countries.

The fact of the matter is that the new administration in Dhaka has continued to maintain a more neutral stance, leading to a cooling of ties with New Delhi. This shift is evident in the resumption of diplomatic talks between Bangladesh and Pakistan after a 15-year hiatus, signalling Dhaka's intent to diversify its foreign relations beyond its traditional alignment with India.

The interim government’s outreach to Pakistan has included initiatives such as importing 50,000 tonnes of rice, reviving direct flights, and enhancing military contacts, including participation in joint maritime exercises. These developments have raised concerns in India, given the historical tensions and security implications associated with Pakistan.

But the situation got complicated following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based militants, leading to a severe escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. This incident has put Bangladesh's renewed engagement with Pakistan under scrutiny, as New Delhi monitors Dhaka’s diplomatic manoeuvres in the context of regional security dynamics.