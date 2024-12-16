ETV Bharat / international

In New York, Subway Cars From The 1930s Bring Passengers Back In Time

New York: Nearly a century after the New York subway introduced its iconic "R1-9" fleet, the agency is putting some of the railcars back into service -- and city residents are jumping on board.

The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA), which operates the Big Apple's sprawling -- and sometimes detested -- subway system, is reintroducing R1-9s onto the tracks for a limited time, complete with early 20th century accoutrements.

In one car, for instance, a 1960s-style advertisement pays tribute to "the late president" next to a black-and-white photo of John F. Kennedy.

The blast from the past -- made possible through a collaboration between the MTA and the Transit Museum -- is being celebrated by New Yorkers, with some dressing up to match the part.

On a cold December Sunday morning, travelers in period-appropriate costume stand alongside passengers in contemporary fashion, forming a delightfully anachronistic mix.

Latoya Fulton, a 40-year-old Bronx native who brought her daughter along to share the experience, savors the nostalgia.

"I remember riding the train with my mom, going to Yankee Stadium," she told AFP. "I remember just being, just happy looking out the window when we went outside for the outside stop."