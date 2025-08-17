ETV Bharat / international

In Letter To Putin, Melania Trump Asks Him To Consider Children In Push To End Ukraine War

In her letter, Melania asked Putin to "restore” the “melodic laughter” of children who have been caught in the conflict.

FILE - First lady Melania Trump, left, watches as President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin welcome each other.
FILE - First lady Melania Trump, left, watches as President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin welcome each other. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 17, 2025 at 7:41 AM IST

1 Min Read

Washington: Melania Trump took the unique step of crafting a letter that calls for peace in Ukraine, having her husband, President Donald Trump, hand-deliver it to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Friday meeting in Alaska.

The letter did not specifically name Ukraine, which Putin's forces invaded in 2022, but beseeched him to think of children and “an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.” Nor did the American first lady discuss the fighting other than to say to Putin that he could “singlehandedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children who have been caught in the conflict.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself,” she wrote on White House stationery. A copy of the letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital and later posted on social media by supporters of the U.S. president, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The first lady said that Putin could help these children with the stroke of a pen. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in Russia taking Ukrainian children out of their country so that they can be raised as Russian. The Associated Press documented the grabbing of Ukrainian children in 2022, after which the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Read More

India Welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine, Reiterates Dialogue Only Way Forward

Washington: Melania Trump took the unique step of crafting a letter that calls for peace in Ukraine, having her husband, President Donald Trump, hand-deliver it to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Friday meeting in Alaska.

The letter did not specifically name Ukraine, which Putin's forces invaded in 2022, but beseeched him to think of children and “an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.” Nor did the American first lady discuss the fighting other than to say to Putin that he could “singlehandedly restore” the “melodic laughter” of children who have been caught in the conflict.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself,” she wrote on White House stationery. A copy of the letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital and later posted on social media by supporters of the U.S. president, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The first lady said that Putin could help these children with the stroke of a pen. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in Russia taking Ukrainian children out of their country so that they can be raised as Russian. The Associated Press documented the grabbing of Ukrainian children in 2022, after which the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Read More

India Welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine, Reiterates Dialogue Only Way Forward

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MELANIA TRUMPLETTER TO PUTINALASKA SUMMITUKRAINE WARUS FIRST LADY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.