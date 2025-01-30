ETV Bharat / international

In Japan, MP CM Highlights Cordial Relations, Incentives To Attract Investors

Osaka: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday made a pitch to investors in Japan, offering incentives and citing cordial relations between the two countries and natural resources available in the state.

Speaking during a roadshow for Invest Madhya Pradesh -- a global investors' summit, scheduled for February 24-25 -- Yadav said his state is blessed with abundant natural resources and would like investors to explore their utilisation.

"When I talk about investment, employment and economic progress then for global investment and the most efficient technical partnership and culture relations centre is Japan. I am glad to inform you that the place for which I am standing here has been blessed by the almighty with abundance of resources. I am calling you to utilise those resources and not exploitation," Yadav said.

He said there are several similarities between India and Japan in providing a convenient business environment. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has ample water, forest and human resources, besides good rail, road, and air connectivity that give it a unique identity for doing business.

He said be it the eight-lane expressway from Delhi to Mumbai, Atal Pragati Path, Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Industrial corridor, East-West corridor, North-South Corridor -- all types of connectivity that are key for investors for the timely supply of products into the market, pass through Madhya Pradesh.

"There over 300 industrial parks and there are all kind of facilities available -- textile park, spice park, IT parks, solar device parks, footwear park, Pharma Park, garment park, semiconductor park... Let me know if anything is left, we are ready to put that in place," Yadav said.