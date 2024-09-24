ETV Bharat / international

In A First Since Hasina's Ouster, EAM Jaishankar Meets Bangladesh Counterpart

(From left) Bangladesh Foreign Minister Md Touhid Hosaain is all smiles while External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar looks on at the first bilateral meeting between two leaders on the on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday met the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Md Touhid Hosaain on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. This is the first bilateral meeting between two leaders since Hasina's exit.

"Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this evening. The conversation focused on our bilateral ties", Jaishankar wrote on X. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on bilateral issues, but provided no further details.

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus did not meet PM Modi in New York. India's foreign Secretary Misri today said, “The Prime Minister is leaving in a few minutes from now. The chief advisor of Bangladesh is not here yet, so there hasn't been any possibility of a meeting on the occasion."

However, it is learnt that the new chief advisor of Bangladesh met Pakistan's Prime Minister and several other world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh is facing backlash after the new government took over following the ouster of Hasina. The ouster of Sheikh Hasina has changed the dynamics of India-Bangladesh relations, potentially shifting toward a more nationalist agenda or realigning with different regional powers.