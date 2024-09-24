In A First Since Hasina's Ouster, EAM Jaishankar Meets Bangladesh Counterpart

New Delhi: In a first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday met the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Md Touhid Hosaain on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. This is the first bilateral meeting between two leaders since Hasina's exit.
"Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this evening. The conversation focused on our bilateral ties", Jaishankar wrote on X. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on bilateral issues, but provided no further details.
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus did not meet PM Modi in New York. India's foreign Secretary Misri today said, “The Prime Minister is leaving in a few minutes from now. The chief advisor of Bangladesh is not here yet, so there hasn't been any possibility of a meeting on the occasion."
However, it is learnt that the new chief advisor of Bangladesh met Pakistan's Prime Minister and several other world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh is facing backlash after the new government took over following the ouster of Hasina. The ouster of Sheikh Hasina has changed the dynamics of India-Bangladesh relations, potentially shifting toward a more nationalist agenda or realigning with different regional powers.
Such a change has affected trade agreements, other development projects are on hold, border security, and collaboration on issues like Rohingya refugees are also at stake. The international community is monitoring the political landscape in Bangladesh, which is crucial for understanding future dynamics in bilateral ties.
Although trade between the two countries has taken a back seat, Bangladesh recently has decided to send 3,000 kg of hilsa fish ahead of the festival season in India. As a matter of the fact, India has removed export tariffs on onions.
The ouster of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has introduced a period of uncertainty for India-Bangladesh relations, which had thrived during her tenure. Hasina's government was closely aligned with India, particularly on issues of security, trade, and regional connectivity. Her leadership played a key role in ensuring the suppression of anti-India insurgent activities, fostering strong economic ties, and improving cross-border infrastructure.
Read more: Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Reaffirms Support For Peaceful Resolution