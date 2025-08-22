ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan’s Nephew 'Abducted' From Lahore Home

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday alleged that his nephew has been abducted by “men in plain clothes” from his home here.

Shahrez Khan, son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, has been abducted from his home in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar told the Dawn newspaper.

“People dressed in plain clothes entered the house and took Aleema Khan’s son with them. No case has been registered against Shahrez, nor is he related to politics,” he said.

The lawyer said he would approach the Lahore High Court for his recovery. Aleema Khan has been openly critical of the military establishment.

Earlier, she told the media that Imran Khan asked his party members to hold Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir accountable if anything untoward happens to him in jail.