ETV Bharat / international

Imran Khan Asks Pakistan's 'Powerful Establishment' To Allow Free And Transparent Elections

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday yet again asked the powerful establishment to take a step back to let free and transparent elections take place in the country.

If we want to save the country, the establishment must step back to move towards transparent elections, Khan said. In Pakistan, the word establishment' alludes to the powerful army.

Khan, the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was informally talking to the journalists after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case of alleged corruption against him at the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi. He had made a similar demand and levelled almost similar allegations on July 5 in a detailed post from his official X handle.

Khan, who has been lodged at this jail since September last year, also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of historic rigging in the February 8 general elections. Everyone knows the ECP conducted fraudulent elections, he claimed.

Taking a shot at Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Khan said the top judge of the country was sending his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to the ECP for justice despite knowing that the elections were rigged.

(US) Congress is saying that fraudulent elections took place in Pakistan, he said and asked why his party's petitions on human rights and the February 8 case were not being heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Khan, who faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them, has already claimed the February 8 general elections to have witnessed the Mother of All Rigging' and called his rivals the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as mandate thieves.

In the election, both PML-N and PPP individually won fewer seats than 92 won by independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI. The two parties entered into a post-poll alliance under which the PML-N got the prime minister's post and the chief ministership of Punjab province while the PPP got the presidential post and the chief ministership in Sindh province.