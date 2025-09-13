ETV Bharat / international

Important Judicial Records Nearly Destroyed In Student-Led Protests: Nepal Supreme Court

A man riding a scooter with his family stops to look at the debris of burnt vehicles set on fire by protesters in front of the Supreme Court in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Supreme Court has said that important documents forming part of the country's judicial history were nearly destroyed in the recent student-led anti-government protests, even as it pledged to resume operations at the earliest. “We remain steadfast and determined on the path of justice under all circumstances,” Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut said in a statement on Thursday.

“We pledge to resume court operations at the earliest to address citizens’ expectations of justice,” he was quoted as saying by MyRepublica news portal on Saturday. The Chief Justice expressed grief over the damage caused to court buildings due to arson, stone-pelting, vandalism and looting during the Gen-Z movement that swept across the country. Important documents integral to Nepal's judicial history nearly destroyed in the violence, he said.

Raut also expressed sorrow over the deaths of Nepali citizens in the violence and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the student-led protests that culminated in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government on Tuesday.