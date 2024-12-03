ETV Bharat / international

Importance Of Indian And Sri Lankan Navies Collaborating To Curb Drug Trafficking

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a significant development in terms of maritime security cooperation between Sri Lanka and India, the Sri Lankan Navy has sought to conduct joint operations with the Indian Navy to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

This comes after the Indian Navy last month helped the Sri Lankan Navy to intercept two Sri Lankan-flagged fishing boats that were carrying drugs. This was the first such instance of the Sri Lankan Navy receiving assistance from the Indian Navy in the high seas.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror news portal on Tuesday, Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera has said that his force plans to increase collaborative deployments and operations in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in the high seas, alongside the Indian Navy to combat narcotics trafficking.

Referring to last month’s incident, Vice Admiral Perera said that upon receiving intelligence about possible narcotics trafficking on the high seas, the Sri Lankan authorities reached out to the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

“The Defence Attaché acted promptly and involved the Indian Navy, deploying aircraft and high-tech drones to locate and track the smuggling vessels,” he was quoted as saying. “Working closely with Sri Lankan authorities, two Indian Navy ships were dispatched to seize the narcotics-laden vessels.”

According to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission, based on information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy responded swiftly through a coordinated operation to localise and intercept the boats.

“Extensive surveillance was undertaken by Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft, based on inputs from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region), Gurugram, and an Indian naval ship was deployed to augment efforts,” the statement reads.

It stated that the two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by Indian Navy aircraft. Subsequently, in a closely coordinated operation between the ship and the aerial assets, both boats were boarded by the ship’s boarding team on November 24 and 25, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics (crystal meth) worth SLR 170 billion. One more Indian Navy ship was also tasked to augment the force level for the conduct of anti-narcotics operations. The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics were then handed over to a Sri Lankan Navy ship at sea for further legal action.

“The operation symbolises the combined resolve of both navies to jointly address regional maritime challenges and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian High Commission statement further reads. “The government of India has also provided a Dornier maritime aircraft of the Indian Navy to Sri Lanka to enhance the island nation’s capability in maritime surveillance. It reaffirms India as the preferred security partner in the region and is also a testament to the benefits of closer bonds between the two countries and navies for the peoples of India and Sri Lanka.”

It is worth mentioning here that Sri Lanka’s location in the Indian Ocean, at the crossroads of major international shipping lanes, makes it a pivotal player in maritime security. The narrow Palk Strait and Gulf of Mannar serve as a corridor for illegal trafficking between the two nations and beyond.

India’s extensive coastline and its proximity to Sri Lanka make it vulnerable to drug trafficking networks. Strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries ensures enhanced surveillance over these critical zones.