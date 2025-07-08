ETV Bharat / international

Implications Of Chin Ethnic Conflict For India-Myanmar Relations

New Delhi: The recent outbreak of violence between rival ethnic Chin armed groups in Myanmar’s restive Chin State, culminating in the Chin National Army (CNA) seizing the headquarters of the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) on July 5, has added a new layer of complexity to India’s already delicate relationship with its eastern neighbour.

As thousands of civilians flee the conflict and cross into India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, New Delhi is now facing a serious policy challenge: how to manage refugee inflows, maintain border stability, and keep its strategic projects in Myanmar on track – all without taking sides in an increasingly fragmented resistance landscape.

The eruption of violence between rival ethnic Chin armed groups in Myanmar’s Chin State, culminating in the seizure of the CNDF headquarters by the CNA on July 5, has serious implications for India - particularly for its strategic and diplomatic engagement with Myanmar. As fighting escalates between the Chinland Council (led by the CNA’s political arm, the Chin National Front or CNF) and the Chin Brotherhood (a coalition that includes the CNDF), the spillover effects are already being felt across the border in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram.

The seizure of CNDF’s Camp Rihli reportedly occurred while negotiations were ongoing to resolve the territorial dispute, which only underscores the deepening mistrust and fragmentation among Chin resistance forces. These factions, though nominally united against Myanmar’s military junta, have been locked in a power struggle since late 2024. The CNA, one of the oldest ethnic armed groups in Chin State, has increasingly tried to assert dominance over other Chin resistance factions under the banner of the Chinland Council. Meanwhile, the CNDF and allied groups have pushed back, advocating for a more decentralised, cooperative resistance movement, represented by the Chin Brotherhood.

This internal strife is more than just an intra-ethnic leadership tussle - it risks weakening the broader anti-junta resistance and destabilising India’s vulnerable borderlands.

The most immediate impact for India has been the influx of refugees into Mizoram. Since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, over 40,000 Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin State, have taken shelter in Mizoram. The renewed infighting between Chin groups is adding to this number, stretching local resources and increasing pressure on the state government.

Mizoram shares a 404-km porous border with Myanmar, and many of the refugees have kinship ties with the Mizo people. While Mizoram’s government has shown compassion and solidarity, New Delhi remains cautious. India has traditionally been reluctant to officially recognise these refugees, fearing that a more liberal asylum policy might encourage greater inflows and complicate ties with Naypyidaw.

The latest escalation poses a two-fold dilemma: humanitarian management and security. As armed fighters and weapons could potentially cross the border, Indian security agencies face heightened risks of insurgent activity, arms trafficking, or even accidental skirmishes.

Chin State is a strategic gateway for India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to enhance connectivity and cooperation with Southeast Asia. The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project both pass through areas either adjacent to or directly impacted by the instability in Chin State.

Violence in Chin State - especially among groups that are otherwise anti-junta and considered more stable than others - disrupts the prospects of a secure transport corridor. With resistance groups turning on each other, there could be long-term delays in completing or operationalising India’s key infrastructural projects.

India’s policy has largely relied on working with both the Myanmar junta and ethnic groups on a need basis. Unlike the West, New Delhi has refrained from openly condemning the junta, mindful of its own security interests in the Northeast and the strategic leverage China enjoys in Myanmar. However, India has also maintained informal channels with ethnic armed groups (EAGs), including the Chin resistance.

The Chinland Council is the legislature of the self-governing polity of the State of Chinland. It was formed on December 6, 2023, following the adoption of the Chinland Constitution by the Chinland Convention, which was ratified by 235 representatives of various Chin communities from the Chin State. The State of Chinland’s claimed territory encompasses Myanmar’s Chin State. It controls nearly all of the Chin State in western Myanmar, along the borders with Bangladesh and India.

Meanwhile, groups opposed to the Chinland Council formed a new entity called the Chin Brotherhood. The new entity launched Operation Chin Brotherhood on June 9 last year to drive out junta forces from Myanmar’s poorest state. They were then joined by the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.