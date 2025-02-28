ETV Bharat / international

Countries Need To Put Public Debt On Sustainable Path, Rebuild Fiscal Buffers: IMF MD At G20 Meeting

Johannesburg: Most countries need to put public debt on a sustainable path and rebuild fiscal buffers, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told economic leaders from the G20 countries. Georgieva was addressing the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Cape Town on Thursday.

The meeting was hosted by South Africa, which holds the G20 Presidency for 2025. “On the fiscal side, most countries need to put public debt on a sustainable path and rebuild fiscal buffers,” Georgieva said.

“While mobilising more domestic revenues is crucial in many countries, it is equally important to promote more efficient public spending. The two go hand-in-hand to ensure that countries have the fiscal space to meet future shocks and provide the basis for higher future growth,” she added.

Georgieva said it was critical that countries embrace ambitious reforms to lift productivity and enhance growth prospects.

“The specific priorities will vary from country to country, but in general this calls for a pivot toward supply side policies: cutting red tape, increasing competition and encouraging entrepreneurship, strengthening education systems, smart regulation that can encourage risk-taking and rapid but safe advances productivity-enhancing technology, such as AI,” the IMF head said.

Georgieva conceded that this while domestic reforms are essential, many countries cannot go it alone.

“Stepped up external support is vital to help countries implement reforms, through capacity development and concessional external support, and actions to crowd-in more private inflows,” she said, as she also put debt challenges under the spotlight.

“There is also an urgent need to address debt challenges. A few countries may need to restructure their debt, while many more face high interest payments and refinancing needs that cripple their ability to invest in their future.”

Georgieva further said that a key step is to improve the “predictability and timeliness of restructuring processes, building on the significant progress already achieved, including under the Common Framework”.