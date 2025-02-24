ETV Bharat / international

IMF To Begin Discussions On Pakistan's Request For Climate Resilience Loan

Islamabad: A technical mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin discussions on Monday on Pakistan’s request for a loan on climate resilience, a media report said. This will be followed by a policy review early next week to assess the authorities’ performance under the ongoing USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Dawn News reported.

Pakistan had requested USD 1 billion to address the impact of climate change. The technical team will mainly engage with key ministries, including planning, finance, climate change, petroleum, water resources, the Federal Board of Revenue, disaster management agencies, and provincial governments.

Without going into specifics, the IMF resident representative in Islamabad, Mahir Binici, confirmed the engagements spanning over three weeks from now.

“An IMF staff team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March for discussions around the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility-supported programme and the authorities’ request for assistance under a Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement. In this regard, a technical team will be in Pakistan starting in late February to discuss technical issues related to a possible RSF arrangement,” he said.

Official sources said the relevant authorities, particularly the ministries of planning and finance, had prepared documentation for the Climate-Related Public Investment Management Assessment (C-PIMA) for coming budgets in line with policy advice of the IMF and the World Bank.

Talking about the first biannual review of the 39-month EFF, the sources said Pakistan had completed all but one structural benchmark as of now. However, Pakistan missed several indicative targets given the changing domestic and international macroeconomic conditions.

The only outstanding benchmark pertains to the required amendments to the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) by the end of December. However, other sub-conditions of these entities regarding governance structure and financial safeguards have already been met.

The funding under RSF is made available to nations who commit high-quality reforms to build resilience against climate catastrophes through adaptation and is repayable over 30 years, including a 10-year grace period and is normally cheaper than EFF terms.

In October last year, Pakistan formally requested the IMF to top up its USD 7 billion EFF with another USD 1.2 billion RSF. The Fund had already advised Pakistan to invest 1 per cent of GDP per year (over Rs 1.24 trillion at the current year’s estimate) in climate resilience and adaptation reforms to be ready to fight repeated and increasing cycles of extreme weather conditions, particularly floods and sustain economic growth and reverse inequalities.