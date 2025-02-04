Illegal Indian Immigrants Deported From US Likely To Be Vetted In India

New Delhi: A C-17 US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal Indian immigrants will soon touch down in India in what is being hyped as President Donald Trump’s strict crackdown on people living in the US without legal authorisation.

"The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants," Christopher Elms, spokesperson of the US Embassy in India, said on Tuesday. "These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk."

The C-17 deported from Texas early India time Tuesday and is reportedly going to land in Amritsar after crossing Indian airspace as most of these illegal immigrants hail from Punjab. Though the deportation of this batch of illegal immigrants is much hyped in the media, the fact of the matter is that this is not the first such case. In October last year, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of former President Joe Biden’s administration, through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted a large-frame charter removal flight to India of Indian nationals, who did not establish a legal basis to remain in the US.

According to a press release issued by the DHS then, the flight demonstrated the administration’s "continued commitment to pursuing sustained cooperation with the Indian government and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling".

"Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise," the press release had quoted then Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A Canegallo as saying. "The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce our nation's laws."

Since June 2024, when the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect, encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border of the US had decreased by 55 per cent. From that month onwards, the DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries including India.

Since assuming office on January 20 this year, President Trump has issued multiple executive orders on immigration, setting the stage for a sweeping crackdown on undocumented migrants across the US. The Pew Research Center estimates that as of 2024, approximately 725,000 Indian nationals are living in the country without legal status. India too has made it clear that it is firmly opposed to illegal migration, "especially as it is linked to other forms of organised crime".

"As part of India-US migration and mobility cooperation, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration, while also creating more avenues for legal migration from India to the US," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a regular media briefing here last week. "We are keen to continue this cooperation. At the same time, the Government of India would need to do the required verification, including the nationality of the concerned individuals before they are deported to India." This lot of 205 illegal immigrants is among 18,000 such Indians who are set to be deported from the US.

"These 18,000 Indian illegal immigrants have exhausted all legal proceedings," Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, told ETV Bharat. According to Sachdev, once the C-17 lands on Indian soil, those on board are likely to be held in a detention centre.

"Their papers will be processed," he said. "Some of them might have committed crimes and escaped to the US. Maybe some of them are members of criminal gangs. There might be individuals who have criminal cases registered against them." Sachdev further said that efforts are likely to made by the Indian authorities to get the details of the agents who sent these people to the US.

"Though the US administration has been cracking down on illegal immigrants under former President Biden, Trump is trying to radically increase the numbers to gain media visibility," he said.

India ranks third in illegal immigration figures in the US, trailing only Mexico and El Salvador. Shortly after taking office, President Trump initiated Operation Safeguard, a law enforcement plan aimed at rapidly detaining and expelling undocumented migrants residing in urban areas across the US. The operation commenced on January 23, 2025, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting raids in sanctuary cities, resulting in the detention and deportation of hundreds of illegal immigrants.

Media reports suggest that in 35 per cent of immigration cases, the defendants did not appear, even if there was an order for their deportation. About 3.5 million immigration cases were pending at the end of the year in 2024.