ETV Bharat / international

Idols In Three Hindu Temples Vandalised In Bangladesh

Dhaka: In fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalised eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, a media report said on Friday. Police have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at one of the temples, The Daily Star newspaper reported. These are the latest in a series of incidents against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

In Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district, three idols of two temples were vandalised early Thursday and Friday. Quoting temple sources and locals, Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said miscreants ransacked two idols of Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat in the early hours of Friday.

No case was filed and no arrests have been made in the incident yet, he said. In another incident, criminals vandalised an idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora Union of Haluaghat early Thursday. Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man of the Polashkanda village over his alleged involvement. During interrogation, the man, Alal Uddin, confessed to the crime, said the OC.

He was produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon, which sent him to jail, he added. Earlier Thursday, Suvash Chandra Sarker, president of the Polashkanda Kali Temple committee, filed a case accusing unidentified persons. In Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district, five idols were vandalised at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday, according to the report. "We've never seen such an act here," Janardan Roy, president of the temple committee, was quoted as saying. Officer-in-Charge Abdul Gafur said they are investigating the incident.