ICJ To Hand Down Watershed Climate Opinion

The Hague: The world's top court will Wednesday deliver a seminal ruling laying out what legal obligations countries have to prevent climate change and whether polluters should pay up for the consequences.

It is the biggest case ever heard at the International Court of Justice and experts say judges' opinion could reshape climate justice forever, with major impacts on laws around the world.

The ICJ advisory opinion is "potentially one of the most consequential legal rulings of our times," said Joie Chowdhury, Senior Attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, an advocacy group that backs the case.

It could "define a new era, where climate justice is not a distant aspiration, but a global mandate for the here and now," added Chowdhury.

The United Nations has tasked the 15 ICJ judges to answer two fundamental questions that, according to Chowdhury, "strike at the heart of climate justice."

First: what must states do under international law to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions "for present and future generations"?

Second: what are the consequences for states whose emissions have caused environmental harm, especially to vulnerable low-lying island states?

To help answer these questions, ICJ judges have pored over tens of thousands of pages of submissions from countries and organisations around the world.

Analysts say Wednesday's ruling is the most consequential of a string of recent rulings on climate change in international law.

Courts have become a battleground for climate action as frustration has grown over sluggish progress toward curbing planet-warming pollution from fossil fuels.

The Paris Agreement struck through the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has rallied a global response to the crisis, but not at the speed necessary to protect the world from dangerous overheating.

'Disappear beneath the waves'

In December, the iconic Peace Palace in the Hague hosted the court's biggest-ever hearings, with more than 100 nations and groups giving oral statements.

In what was billed a "David Vs Goliath" battle, the debate pitted major wealthy economies against smaller, less developed states most at the mercy of a warming planet.