ICCR Foundation Day: Promoting India's Cultural Relations Abroad

Artists from Chile perform a dance ballet 'Bafochi' during a programme organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in collaboration with the department of culture, Uttar Pradesh, UP Sangeet Natak Academy and Department of Tourism UP, in Lucknow ( ANI )

Hyderabad: On April 9, 2025, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) celebrates its 76th Foundation Day, honoring the organization's founding in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is an independent body of the Government of India, engaged in promoting India's cultural relations worldwide through exchanges with foreign nations and their citizens.

ICCR fosters and strengthens cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people. Its objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations.

Since 2015, ICCR has been tasked with the duty of aiding Indian Missions/Posts overseas in celebrating the International Day of Yoga.

Foundation Day:

ICCR was founded in 1950 by independent India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, with the objective of fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and the world, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.

Every year, the Foundation Day of ICCR is observed by emphasizing the significant role that ICCR plays in enhancing cultural connectivity.