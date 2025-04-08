ICCR Foundation Day: Promoting India's Cultural Relations Abroad

Hyderabad: On April 9, 2025, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) celebrates its 76th Foundation Day, honoring the organization's founding in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister.
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is an independent body of the Government of India, engaged in promoting India's cultural relations worldwide through exchanges with foreign nations and their citizens.
ICCR fosters and strengthens cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people. Its objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations.
Since 2015, ICCR has been tasked with the duty of aiding Indian Missions/Posts overseas in celebrating the International Day of Yoga.
Foundation Day:
ICCR was founded in 1950 by independent India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, with the objective of fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and the world, and to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.
Every year, the Foundation Day of ICCR is observed by emphasizing the significant role that ICCR plays in enhancing cultural connectivity.
Right from its establishment until 1958, the ICCR was under the administrative jurisdiction of the Education Ministry. This arrangement continued till 22 April, 1970, when the jurisdiction of the Council was transferred to the Ministry of External Affairs following a decision of the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Affairs. The proposal for the transfer was initiated in 1967 by Shri M.C. Chagla, following his appointment as the Minister of External Affairs from his earlier charge as the Minister of Education.
- The Ministry of External Affairs assumed administrative and operational control of the Council in 1970-71 with a view to making the Council an effective instrument of India's foreign policy. In 1978, in keeping with the recommendations of the Ashok Mehta Committee, the Council took over from the Department of Culture all work pertaining to incoming and outgoing cultural delegations and delegated activities relating to implementation of cultural exchange programmes.
ICCR's Reach:
A wide range of ICCR’s cultural, academic and intellectual exchanges and promotion of India’s culture abroad encompass various outreach activities through its has 38 cultural centres in 36 countries and 11 regional offices within India, including Indian art, history, oral traditions, dance, music, yoga, languages, food, festivals and contemporary issues.
Objectives of ICCR:
ICCR participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes relating to India’s external cultural relations.
- Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs is responsible to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people.
- ICCR promote and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries.
- ICCR aims to establish, revive and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries.
ICCR's Activities:
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) promotes cultural exchanges and understanding between India and other countries through various activities, including organizing cultural festivals, supporting cultural institutions, sponsoring performers, and offering scholarships for international students.
- ICCR promotes Indian art, theatre, music, and folk art forms, organizes seminars, conferences, and workshops, and encourages discussions among scholars and those interested in Indian languages, culture, and heritage.
- ICCR offers more than 3500 scholarships annually and holds various conferences/seminars and intellectual discourses. ICCR has a wide range of exchange programmes in visual & performing arts and sends more than 150 cultural troupes annually to perform abroad. The activities of ICCR are a continuation of both ongoing and regular activities as well as many new initiatives and special activities.
- In addition to this, ICCR is also running cultural centres in PPP Model in Valladolid, Spain and Busan, South Korea. ICCR works with Ministry of Culture to fulfill the activities under the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) signed with different countries. ICCR also collaborates with various foreign organizations to promote Indian culture and implement cultural exchange activities.
- The Council has also published books on a variety of topics over the years, including philosophy, literature, language, diplomacy, and the arts.
ICCR's Publication Program is proud to feature the writings of notable Indian philosophers, statesmen, and writers, including Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, Nehru, and Tagore.
The program includes translations of Sanskrit classics into French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and English, and it focuses especially on books about Indian culture, philosophy and mythology, music, dance, and theater.
The ICCR Headquarter:
The ICCR Headquarter is situated at Azad Bhavan, I.P. Estate, New Delhi, with regional offices in Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.
- The council also operates missions internationally, with established cultural centres in Georgetown, Paramaribo, Port Louis, Jakarta, Moscow, Valladolid, Berlin, Cairo, London (Nehru Centre, London), Tashkent, Almaty, Johannesburg, Durban, Port of Spain and Colombo.
- ICCR has opened new cultural centers in Dhaka, Thimphu, São Paulo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.
Awards and Recognition
- ICCR instituted the International Award for Promotion of Buddhism to recognize contributions to the promotion of Buddhism globally.
- ICCR recognizes its distinguished alumni for their contributions to cultural exchange and understanding.
- ICCR also instituted the World Sanskrit Award to recognize contributions to the study of Sanskrit.
- ICCR instituted the Distinguished Indologist Award to recognize the contributions of foreign scholars to the study of India.
Read more: