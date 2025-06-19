ETV Bharat / international

Hypersonic Missiles Are Stirring Fears In Israel-Iran Conflict, Here's Why

BARCELONA: Iran is boasting that it has hypersonic missiles and says it already has begun firing the cutting-edge weapons at Israel.

While AP reported that there is no evidence on Iran unleashing the missiles, and that experts are skeptical of the claim; citing state TV report, AFP mentioned that Iran launched hypersonic missiles in a new wave of attacks against Israel on Wednesday. The Fattah hypersonic missiles "have successfully penetrated the Israeli regime's defenses," AFP stated quoting state TV.

The use of these fast-moving projectiles could test Israel’s vaunted missile-defense system and alter the course of the fighting between the two bitter enemies.

Here's a closer look at these advanced weapons:

What is a hypersonic missile and what makes them so feared?

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed Wednesday that it had fired what it said were hypersonic “Fattah 1” missiles toward Israel. But whether these missiles are hypersonic is a matter of debate.

Simply put, hypersonic weapons are any missile that travels beyond Mach 5, five times the speed of sound. Ballistic missiles, fired high up or outside the earth’s atmosphere, routinely reach this speed.

But in modern warfare, experts say hypersonic weapons must also have advanced navigation systems – making them nimble and capable of changing their trajectory. This can challenge traditional defense systems, said Jack Watling, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.

Traditional ballistic missiles fly on a trajectory that missile-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriot can anticipate. Cruise missiles, which can hug terrain, or hypersonic missiles, which are fired to a lower altitude, have less predictable trajectories and are harder to stop.

“Radar can see a missile on a ballistic curve because it’s above the radar horizon. If it’s a hypersonic glide vehicle, it can fly lower and hills get in the way,” Watling said. “That further reduces the time that you will have to engage because if it comes over the horizon, you suddenly see it, and then it’s over.”

Who has hypersonic missiles or is developing them?

Experts say the U.S. and China are the only countries that have developed new-generation hypersonic missiles — but neither have used them in battle. Other nations such as Russia, North Korea and Pakistan have tested or used missiles with similar but less sophisticated technology.

“In the way that it is currently being used, the term ‘hypersonic’ often has little to no meaning and at the same time fuels competitive dynamics and a fear of missing out on the technology,” according to a 2022 report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The U.S. says it is putting hypersonic missiles on a stealth destroyer and is developing and testing other programs.

China tested its first hypersonic missile in 2017 and has since developed an array of hypersonic weapons that the U.S. Defense Department says could threaten Hawaii, Alaska and even the continental U.S.