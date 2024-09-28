US: Hurricane Helene Kills At Least 44 And Cuts A Swath Of Destruction Across The Southeast

Perry (Florida): Hurricane Helene has left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the southeastern US, killing at least 44 people, snapping towering oaks like twigs and tearing apart homes as rescue crews launched desperate missions to save people from floodwaters. Among those killed were three firefighters, a woman and her one-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Category 4 hurricane knocked out power to some hospitals in southern Georgia, and Gov. Brian Kemp said authorities had to use chainsaws to clear debris and open up roads. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 225 kph when it made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region in Florida's rural Big Bend area, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways where the state's panhandle and peninsula meet.

Moody's Analytics said it expects USD15 billion to USD26 billion in property damage. The wreckage extended hundreds of miles northward to northeast Tennessee, where a dangerous rescue situation by helicopter unfolded after 54 people were moved to the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital as water rapidly flooded the facility. Everyone was rescued and no one was left at the hospital as of late Friday afternoon, Ballad Health said.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie Dirty Dancing overtopped a dam and surrounding neighbourhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure had not failed. Tornadoes hit some areas, including one in Nash County, North Carolina, that critically injured four people.

Atlanta received a record 28.24 centimetres of rain in 48 hours, the most the city has seen in two days since record-keeping began in 1878, Georgia's Office of the State Climatologist said on the social platform X. The previous mark of 24.36 cm was set in 1886. Some neighbourhoods were so badly flooded that only car roofs could be seen poking above the water. Climate change has exacerbated conditions that allow such storms to thrive, rapidly intensifying in warming waters and turning into powerful cyclones sometimes in a matter of hours.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighbourhoods where residents were told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. Some who stayed ended up having to hide in their attics to escape the rising water. He said the death toll could rise as crews go door-to-door in flooded areas. More deaths were reported in Georgia and the Carolinas, including two South Carolina firefighters and a Georgia firefighter who died when trees struck their trucks.

Video on social media showed sheets of rain and siding coming off buildings in Perry, Florida, near where the storm hit land. A news station showed a home that was overturned, and many communities established curfews. Also in Perry, the hurricane peeled off the new roof of a church that was replaced after Hurricane Idalia last year. President Joe Biden said he was praying for survivors, and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency headed to the area.

The agency deployed more than 1,500 workers, and they helped with 400 rescues by late morning. In Tampa, some areas could be reached only by boat. Officials urged people who were trapped to call for rescuers and not tread floodwaters, warning they can be dangerous due to live wires, sewage, sharp objects and other debris. More than 3 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas as of late Friday, according to poweroutage.us. The site also showed outages as far north as Ohio and Indiana due to Helene's rapid northward movement throughout the day.

In Georgia, an electrical utility group warned of catastrophic damage to utility infrastructure, with more than 100 high-voltage transmission lines damaged. Officials in South Carolina, where more than 40% of customers were without power, said crews had to cut their way through debris just to determine what was still standing in some places. The hurricane came ashore near the mouth of the Aucilla River, about 20 miles (30 kilometres) northwest of where Idalia hit last year at nearly the same ferocity.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the damage from Helene appears to be greater than the combined effects of Idalia and Hurricane Debby in August. Soon after it crossed over land, Helene weakened to a tropical storm and later a post-tropical cyclone. Forecasters said it continued to produce catastrophic flooding, and some areas received more than a foot of rain. Forecasters warned of flooding in North Carolina that could be worse than anything seen in the past century. Evacuations were underway and around 300 roads were closed statewide.

The Connecticut Army National Guard sent a helicopter to help. School districts and universities cancelled classes. Florida airports that closed due to the storm reopened Friday. Inspectors were examining bridges and causeways along the Gulf Coast, the state's transportation secretary said.

