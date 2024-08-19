ETV Bharat / international

More Than 400 Homes Evacuated In Northern Ireland To Remove World War II Bomb

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 2 hours ago

Hundreds of homes are being evacuated in Northern Ireland to remove what is suspected to a World War II-era bomb. The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles (15 kilometres) east of Belfast.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)

London: Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb. The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday.

The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles (15 kilometres) east of Belfast. "I understand the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said. I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.

Police had set up barricades and asked drivers to avoid the area. An emergency support centre was set up for residents who had to move out of their homes.

London: Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb. The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday.

The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles (15 kilometres) east of Belfast. "I understand the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said. I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.

Police had set up barricades and asked drivers to avoid the area. An emergency support centre was set up for residents who had to move out of their homes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD WAR II BOMBIRELAND WWII BOMBHOMES EVACUATED IN NORTHERN IRELAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.