Human Rights Day For Protection And Promotion Of Human Rights

New Delhi: Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. The UDHR serves as a global benchmark for the protection and promotion of human rights.

"Human Rights Day is an opportunity for various stakeholders worldwide to reflect on their actions and responsibilities, ensuring that they do not contribute to the violation of human rights," said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

History & Significance

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

The UDHR is a global blueprint for international, national, and local laws and policies and a bedrock of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now: Theme For 2024

This year’s theme is a call to acknowledge the importance and relevance of human rights in everyday life.

A UN resolution said, "Human rights can empower individuals and communities to forge a better tomorrow. By embracing and trusting the full power of human rights as the path to the world we want, we can become more peaceful, equal and sustainable."

This Human Rights Day focuses on how human rights are a pathway to solutions, playing a critical role as a preventative, protective and transformative force for good.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said, "Human rights are the foundation for peaceful, just, and inclusive societies."