Human Rights Committee Members Deliberate On Issues Related To Civil, Political Rights

New Delhi: The fourth periodic review of India, which took place on July 15-16 saw the Indian delegation engaging in constructive dialogue with the members of the Human Rights Committee on a wide range of issues related to civil and political rights, and showcasing India's commitment, actions and achievements in these areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

India on Tuesday successfully concluded its fourth periodic review by the Human Rights Committee under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in Geneva.

Questions were posed on diverse topics such as anti-corruption measures, non-discrimination, the status of women and of minorities, counter-terrorism and national security measures, judicial framework, privacy and data protection laws, new criminal laws, etc. India also highlighted its success in the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups. India’s contributions to the evolution of the global human rights framework were also recalled, the MEA stated.

The Indian delegation, co-led by the Ld. Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani and Ld. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, also included Secretary (West) Pavan Kapoor, and comprised senior officials from the Ministries of Women and Child Development; Social Justice and Empowerment; Electronics and Information Technology; Minority Affairs; External Affairs; Tribal Affairs; Home Affairs; and the Offices of Ld. Attorney General and Ld. Solicitor General, it added.

The Human Rights Committee, comprising 18 independent experts serving in their individual capacities, monitors the implementation of ICCPR and reviews reports of all States Parties (countries) by conducting periodic reviews and then making observations and recommendations.

The rights and freedoms provided in ICCPR are guaranteed under the Constitution of India as well as the legislative and judicial framework. India became a state party to ICCPR in 1979. India has undergone three ICCPR reviews in the past, the last being in 1997.

During the discussions, the members of the Human Rights Committee spoke appreciatively of the traditions and ethos of India, rooted in principles such as pluralism, non-violence and diversity, which are in line with the essence of human rights. It was also noted that India is a vibrant parliamentary democracy, which successfully concluded the largest democratic exercise recently, the MEA noted.

The review demonstrated India's commitment to engaging with the international human rights framework and its willingness to address concerns while continuing its efforts towards the protection and promotion of the human rights of its citizens, it said.