'Leader Of Largest Democracy Hugs World's Most Bloody Criminal': Zelenskyy On Modi-Putin Camaraderie Amid Missile Attack on Ukraine

Kyiv (Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, terming it a "devastating blow to peace efforts."

On Monday, PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Russia met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latter's house in suburban Moscow and images from the meeting showed the two leaders exchanging hugs and chatting.

Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to comment on the meeting of the two world leaders in the backdrop of the Russia's missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

"In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia's brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day" the Ukrainian leader said.

According to a report by Associated Press, Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine on Monday, damaging the country's largest children's hospital and other buildings in a fierce assault that interrupted heart surgeries and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors. At least 31 people were killed, officials said. It was Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months, hitting seven of the city's 10 districts.

Meanwhile, here in India Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised PM Modi for meeting Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Self-styled Vishwaguru, who also gave himself the title of Vishwabandhu, is in Moscow the day a children's hospital in Ukraine is bombed. What happened to the 'Ukraine mein war rukwa di' boast?" Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Moscow visit of PM Modi marks his first visit to Russia since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022. India has always advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and restore peace.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian President for hosting him and stated that he looks forward to their talks, which will strengthen India-Russia friendship.

"Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," PM Modi said on X on Monday.

In a friendly gesture, Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.