ETV Bharat / international

From Lincoln to Trump: Evolution of US Presidential Debates

United States: The US witnessed a special and charged presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Wednesday. The event was unique in many ways. It was Harris's first faceoff with the former president in person and her first such event since she replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. ETV Bharat takes you through some facts about US presidential debates and their history.

Presidential debates are an important feature in top elections in the US. The political faceoffs not only put the candidates to the litmus test but also help people become aware of potential leaders. The American tradition of such debates witnessed a major evolution in form and format. However, the tint of competition has stayed constant and continues to gain traction.

Beginning Of US Election Debates

In the US, the idea of political debates during elections started in 1858 during Illinois senatorial polls. Held between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, the debate was a direct conversation without a moderator. During those days, the two leaders debated in public on seven occasions and argued on several issues, including moral, economic issues and slavery.

Such practice of debates continued for several decades in local polls, but after the advent of radio and television in 1948, things changed drastically as presidential debates debuted on the radio. The first broadcast debate was held by Republican primary contestants—Thomas Dewey and Harold Stassen—and was listened to by 40–80 million people on the radio.

Drastic Change In Political Faceoffs

The radio debates became a regular feature, and later such faceoffs started appearing on TV in 1952 when the League of Women Voters (LWV) hosted all potential presidential candidates on a show.

However, the major debate was televised in November 1956 between Democrat Eleanor Roosevelt and Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It was aired on CBS's Face the Nation, in which two women appeared on the show. Held just two days before the election, the debate focused primarily on foreign policy issues.

The major presidential debate in US history was held in September 1960, when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon came face-to-face and appeared on TV.

Although the unique occurrence became popular among people and gained a large viewership, it took another almost two decades for it to become a yearly feature.