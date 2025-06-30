How Is The Dalai Lama Chosen? Tibetan Spiritual Leader May Announce His Successor On 90th Birthday

Hyderabad: The name of the next Dalai Lama is likely to be announced next week. It is believed that the Dalai Lama will announce his successor when he turns 90 on July 6. A year-long birthday celebrations will be held in Mcleodganj in Dharamshala till July 5, 2026.
In Tibetan Buddhism, a Dalai Lama is considered to be the manifestation of the Buddha of Compassion. Dalai Lamas are enlightened beings who have chosen to take the path of reincarnation in order to serve humanity. There have been 14 Dalai Lamas in the history of Buddhism, and the first and second Dalai Lamas were given the title posthumously.
Dalai Lamas have played a dominant role in Tibetan politics in addition to their spiritual leadership. They, or their regents, governed much of the Tibetan plateau with varying degrees of autonomy from the 17th century until China occupied Tibet in 1950.
Tibetan Buddhists believe all beings come to this present life from a previous one and that they will be reborn again after death. Several hundred special reincarnational lineages have been identified in Tibet, the most respected being that of the Dalai Lama, meaning 'Ocean of Wisdom'. He is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and traditionally has been responsible for the governing of Tibet, until the Chinese government took control in 1959.
Prior to 1959, his official residence was Potala Palace in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The Dalai Lama belongs to the Gelugpa tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, which is the largest and most influential tradition in Tibet.
Beliefs associated with choosing the Dalai Lama
Central to Tibetan Buddhist tradition is the belief that the soul of a senior monk is reincarnated after death. For 600 years, Tibetans have been using ancient rituals and mysticism to find the human form of the Dalai Lama. It’s believed the Dalai Lama is the human manifestation of a being who has attained nirvana — released from the cycle of life, death, and suffering — but is continuing to live on earth for the compassion of other beings.
The Dalai Lama is considered a tulku, a reincarnated lineage of the Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara, and the tradition of selecting his successor has remained a deeply spiritual process for centuries. The search for a new Dalai Lama involves Tibetan Buddhist monks interpreting visions, signs and dreams.
Buddhists believe that the first tulku in this reincarnation was Gedun Drub, who lived from 1391-1474 and the second was Gendun Gyatso. The name Dalai Lama was not conferred until the third reincarnation in the form of Sonam Gyatso in
1578.
Process of choosing a new Dalai Lama
- When a Dalai Lama dies, or even before his death, a successor is found rather than chosen. Traditionally, senior Tibetan monks conduct an elaborate quest to find a child who is the Dalai Lama’s next incarnation. The search involves consulting oracles, interpreting visions and reading spiritual signs.The senior monks may find clues from the deceased body of the Dalai Lama, such as the direction it faces or its posture. If the body is cremated, the direction of the smoke is monitored as a potential indicator for the direction of rebirth.
- Dreams are an important guide. Those involved in the search for the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation often meditate at Lhamo La-Tso, an oracle lake in central Tibet, and wait for a vision or insight into the whereabouts of the Dalai Lama’s rebirth.
- Once these visions and signs have been followed up and a potential child has been found, there is a series of tests to verify the rebirth. The child is presented with artefacts, some of which belonged to the previous Dalai Lama. If the child identifies which objects belonged to the Dalai Lama, it is taken as a sign.
- This procedure, however, as present Dalai Lama has said himself, is not set in stone; if two thirds of the Tibetan people wish to change the method of identifying the next reincarnation, this would be just as valid.
- The Tibetan parliament-in-exile, based in the Himalayan town of Dharamshala, like the Dalai Lama, says a system has been established for the exiled government to continue its work while officers of the Gaden Phodrang Foundation will be charged with finding and recognising his successor.
- The current Dalai Lama set up the foundation in 2015 to "maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama" with regard to his religious and spiritual duties, it says on its website. Its senior officers include several of his aides.
How current 14th Dalai Lama was chosen?
The current Dalai Lama was found at the age of two after a senior monk saw his village and house in a vision at the oracle lake. The boy – then named Lhamo Thondup – was able to pinpoint artefacts that had belonged to the previous Dalai Lama, including a drum used for rituals and a walking stick.
“It’s mine, it’s mine,” he is reported to have said. The boy was then educated by monks and prepared for his lifelong monastic role. In 1940, when he was five, he was officially installed as the spiritual leader of Tibet at the Potala Palace in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, and was renamed Tenzin Gyatso.
14TH Dalai Lama's statements on choosing his successor
In a 2004 interview with TIME magazine, he stated, “My life is outside Tibet, therefore my reincarnation will logically be found outside.”
In a 2011 speech about reincarnation, the Dalai Lama, said that at “about 90” years of age he will consult religious leaders, and the Tibetan public, to make a final decision about the selection of his successor
In his book "Voice for the Voiceless", released in March 2025, the Dalai Lama said his successor would be born outside China.
Dalai Lamas from outside Tibet
Majority of the Dalai Lamas are from Tibet, but a few have been selected from outside. The 4th Dalai Lama, Yonten Gyatso, was born in 1589 in Mongolia and The 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang in present-day Arunachal Pradesh.
Chinese intervention in Dalai Lama's selection
- According to Reuters, China says its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama's successor, as a legacy from imperial times. A selection ritual, in which the names of possible reincarnations are drawn from a golden urn, dating to 1793 during the Qing dynasty.
- According to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Golden Urn method of selecting the Dalai Lamas, stipulated by the 1793 imperial ordinance, was only selectively applied in the cases of the 11th and 12th Dalai Lamas but was dispensed with for the 9th, 13th, and 14th Dalai Lamas.
- In 2007, the State Religious Affairs Bureau issued Order No. 5 titled “Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism,” which made it clear that the central government intended to control the entire process of selection and appointment of Living Buddhas.
- Chinese officials have repeatedly said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should be decided by following national laws that decree use of the golden urn and the birth of reincarnations within China's borders.
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in 2019: “Reincarnation of living Buddhas including the Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions.”
- But many Tibetans suspect any Chinese role in the selection as being a ploy to exert influence on the community.
- In his book, The present Dalai Lama, asked Tibetans not to accept "a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People's Republic of China," referring to the country by its official name.
- China intervened in a big way during the last transition to a new Panchen Lama, the second most important figure in Tibetan religion, culture and politics.
- In May 1995, the Dalai Lama himself recognised a six-year-old living in Tibet named Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the new incarnation of the Panchen Lama. But the boy disappeared soon after and human rights groups say the Chinese government has kept him and his family in a secret location ever since. The Chinese government announced the son of two Communist Party cadres, named Gyaincain Norbu, was the next reincarnation of the Panchen Lama.
India and Dalai Lama
Apart from the Dalai Lama, India is estimated to be home to more than 100,000 Tibetan Buddhists who are free to study and work there. Many Indians revere him, and international relations experts say his presence in India gives New Delhi some kind of leverage with rival China.
According to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Tibetan Buddhism has a significant Indian following in the Himalayan states and controversy over the selection of the next Dalai Lama could have domestic reverberations. Thus India has an interest in an orderly transition taking place for Tibet’s highest-ranking spiritual leader.