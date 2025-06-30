ETV Bharat / international

How Is The Dalai Lama Chosen? Tibetan Spiritual Leader May Announce His Successor On 90th Birthday

Hyderabad: The name of the next Dalai Lama is likely to be announced next week. It is believed that the Dalai Lama will announce his successor when he turns 90 on July 6. A year-long birthday celebrations will be held in Mcleodganj in Dharamshala till July 5, 2026.

In Tibetan Buddhism, a Dalai Lama is considered to be the manifestation of the Buddha of Compassion. Dalai Lamas are enlightened beings who have chosen to take the path of reincarnation in order to serve humanity. There have been 14 Dalai Lamas in the history of Buddhism, and the first and second Dalai Lamas were given the title posthumously.

Dalai Lamas have played a dominant role in Tibetan politics in addition to their spiritual leadership. They, or their regents, governed much of the Tibetan plateau with varying degrees of autonomy from the 17th century until China occupied Tibet in 1950.

Tibetan Buddhists believe all beings come to this present life from a previous one and that they will be reborn again after death. Several hundred special reincarnational lineages have been identified in Tibet, the most respected being that of the Dalai Lama, meaning 'Ocean of Wisdom'. He is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and traditionally has been responsible for the governing of Tibet, until the Chinese government took control in 1959.

Prior to 1959, his official residence was Potala Palace in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The Dalai Lama belongs to the Gelugpa tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, which is the largest and most influential tradition in Tibet.

Beliefs associated with choosing the Dalai Lama

Central to Tibetan Buddhist tradition is the belief that the soul of a senior monk is reincarnated after death. For 600 years, Tibetans have been using ancient rituals and mysticism to find the human form of the Dalai Lama. It’s believed the Dalai Lama is the human manifestation of a being who has attained nirvana — released from the cycle of life, death, and suffering — but is continuing to live on earth for the compassion of other beings.

The Dalai Lama is considered a tulku, a reincarnated lineage of the Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara, and the tradition of selecting his successor has remained a deeply spiritual process for centuries. The search for a new Dalai Lama involves Tibetan Buddhist monks interpreting visions, signs and dreams.

Buddhists believe that the first tulku in this reincarnation was Gedun Drub, who lived from 1391-1474 and the second was Gendun Gyatso. The name Dalai Lama was not conferred until the third reincarnation in the form of Sonam Gyatso in

1578.

Process of choosing a new Dalai Lama