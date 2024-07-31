ETV Bharat / international

How Hong Kong Pioneered The Early Landslide Warning System

Hyderabad: As the BJP led NDA government at the Centre and the opposition trade barbs over the early warning weather system over the tragic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, here is how Hong Kong, which is particularly vulnerable to landslides due to its hilly topography, has evolved its landslide warning system to deal with the disaster and minimise loss of life and property.

The City Of Mountains

Hong Kong is particularly vulnerable to landslides because of its hilly topographical setting –60% of land in the city is mountainous– and very dense population.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, Hong Kong experienced rapid economic growth and its population almost doubled. Many people lived in houses and squatter huts built on steep hillsides.

This combination of urban development and the city's hilly terrain led to a high risk from landslides. But warnings for landslides didn't exist, and a number of severe and catastrophic landslides in the 1970s resulted in great loss of life and damage to properties.



The Deadly Year Of Landslides

1972 was a particularly deadly year, with 156 people killed. The deadly landslides of 1972 triggered the establishment of Hong Kong's Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO), still one of the most active government-led landslide risk reduction and slope safety systems globally.

Since the 1970s, the city has been pioneering in its approach to landslide risk mitigation. It was the first to design and operate a territorial landslide early warning system, introduced in 1977 to alert the city of when there was a high probability of rainfall-induced slope failures.

According to a BBC news report, Deaths from landslides have dropped substantially since the mid 1980s, and Hong Kong has not seen a single landslide fatality since 2008 till 2022 February.

The system has since inspired other landslide early warning systems around the world, including in Brazil, San Francisco, Norway and Japan.



ABOUT THE LANDSLIDE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM OF HONG KONG

The Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) and the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) jointly operate the Landslip Warning System to alert the public to the landslide danger during periods of heavy rainfall.

Most landslides in Hong Kong are caused by heavy rainfall. By using a combination of real-time rainfall data and rainfall forecasts from the HKO, and based on the GEO’s study on the rainfall-landslides relationship, the GEO is able to identify instances when the landslide danger is high and when it would be appropriate to issue the Landslip Warning through the media.