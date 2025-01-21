'Dear Friend': How Different Nations Reacted To Trump Inauguration

New Delhi: Leaders from around the world reacted to US President Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.
Here are some of the reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term:
'Dear friend': India
"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.
'Just peace': Ukraine
"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
'Lasting peace': Russia
Congratulating Trump and saying he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce... but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people."
'Turbo-charge' spending: NATO
NATO chief Mark Rutte said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance.
'Best days' to come: Israel
"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".
'Two-state solution': Palestinians
"We are ready to work with you to achieve peace during your term, based on a two-state solution," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, adding that meant "the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side-by-side in security and peace, ensuring security and stability in our region and the world".
US, Italy facing 'global challenges'
"I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, together facing global challenges and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples," said Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She also cited a role for Italy in "consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe".
'Respect': Mexico
"As neighbours and business partners, dialogue, respect and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Canal to remain Panama's: president
Panama reacted sharply to Trump's pledge that the US would be "taking back" the Panama Canal, saying the key interoceanic waterway would remain under its control. "The canal is and will remain Panama's," President Jose Raul Mulino said.
'Work closely': EU
"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," said European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."
'Our turn': Hungary
"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America!" Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X. "Now it's our turn to shine! It's our turn to occupy Brussels!"
'Strongest' working together: Canada
"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding -- after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports -- that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership."
'Closest ally': Germany
"The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
'Door remains open': UN climate chief
"The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries," UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said.
Trump signed an order to pull the US out of the accord shortly after taking office.
'Shared goal': Japan
"I look forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said.
'Historic partner': Brazil
"I hope that (Trump) has a successful administration and that the Americans continue to be the historical partner of Brazil," the country's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.
