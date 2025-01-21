ETV Bharat / international

'Dear Friend': How Different Nations Reacted To Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump watch fireworks during a reception in his honor at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia, on January 18, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: Leaders from around the world reacted to US President Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

Here are some of the reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term:

'Dear friend': India

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.

'Just peace': Ukraine

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

'Lasting peace': Russia

Congratulating Trump and saying he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce... but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people."

'Turbo-charge' spending: NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance.

'Best days' to come: Israel

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".

'Two-state solution': Palestinians

"We are ready to work with you to achieve peace during your term, based on a two-state solution," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, adding that meant "the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side-by-side in security and peace, ensuring security and stability in our region and the world".