ETV Bharat / international

How Did Life Survive 'Snowball Earth'? In Ponds, Study Suggests

Paris, France: Earth has not always been so hospitable to live. During several ice ages, the planet's surface was almost completely frozen over, creating what has been dubbed "Snowball Earth".

Liquid water appears to be the most important ingredient for life on any planet, raising the question: how did anything survive such frosty, brutal times?

A group of scientists said Thursday that they had found an astonishing diversity of micro-organisms in tiny pools of melted ice in Antarctica, suggesting that life could have ridden out Snowball Earth in similar ponds.

During the Cryogenian Period between 635 and 720 million years ago, the average global temperature did not rise above -50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit). The climate near the equator at the time resembled modern-day Antarctica.

Yet even in such extreme conditions, life found a way to keep evolving.

Fatima Husain, the lead author of a new study published in Nature Communications, told AFP there was evidence of complex life forms "before and after the Cryogenian in the fossil record".

"There are multiple hypotheses regarding possible places life may have persisted," said Husain, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Perhaps it found shelter in patches of open ocean, or in deep-sea hydrothermal vents, or under vast sheets of ice.

The tiny melted ice pools that dotted the equator were another proposed refuge.

These ponds could have been oases for eukaryotes, complex organisms that eventually evolved into multicellular life forms that would rise to dominate Earth, including humans.

- Could aliens be hiding in ponds? -

Melted ice ponds still exist today in Antarctica, at the edges of ice sheets.