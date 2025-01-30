ETV Bharat / international

House Foreign Affairs Committee To Review US Policy Towards India

Washington: The powerful House Committee on Foreign Affairs will review the US policy towards India and the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defence sector. India appears on the 11th list of priorities for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for the current Congress.

The committee said it "will review US policy towards India and the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation rooted in shared democratic values while countering the influence of US adversaries in South and Central Asia."

"Particular attention will be paid to the US-India defence relationship, including security and technology cooperation, opportunities for expanded roles, missions, and capabilities, and counterterrorism efforts,” it said.

The committee will also focus on efforts to effectively enhance US-India economic relations, including discussions surrounding bilateral efforts in the technology, telecommunications, and pharmaceutical industries.

"The committee will also focus on efforts to bolster India’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue efforts and review the implications of India’s rapidly growing energy demands,” it said. The top priority for the committee will be the dangers posed by China.