Hostage deal is in hands of Hamas right now, says Joe Biden

At the same time, US President Joe Biden said he has been pressurisng Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, which has been witnessing bloody war that killed several thousand Palestinians so far. A United Nations report on March 1 said 9,000 women have been killed in Gaza since early October.

Maryland: With the Israel-Hamas war entering its sixth month, United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the hostage deal is in the 'hands of Hamas right now' as there’s been a 'rational offer.'

"We'll know in a couple of days whether Hamas accepts the current plan for a hostage deal," the US President said, according to The Times of Israel. "The hostage deal is in the hands of Hamas right now… there’s been a rational offer. The Israelis have agreed to it… We’ll know in a couple of days if it’s going to happen,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Maryland on Tuesday.

“There’s got to be a ceasefire because (if) we get into a circumstance where this continues through Ramadan… Israel and Jerusalem… it could be very, very dangerous,” he added. On being asked about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as of late, Biden responded by saying that it is exactly “Like it’s always been,” The Times of Israel reported.

On being asked whether he’s pressuring Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, Biden reiterated by saying, “I’m working with them very hard… We must get more aid into Gaza. There are no excuses. None.”

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, when about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties. Meanwhile, as of now, fighting also continues in Gaza, with the Israeli Defence Forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets towards Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim.

Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using snipers, tank and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from civilian areas in Western Khan Younis.

