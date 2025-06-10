ETV Bharat / international

Hopes Rise On Second Day Of US-China Trade Talks

(L/R) US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands as they pose for a photo during trade discussions at the Lancaster House in London on June 9, 2025. ( AFP )

London: The United States and China huddled for a second day of talks in London on Tuesday, with Washington sending positive signals that the two superpowers might resolve a bitter trade war dragging on the global economy.

The talks were "going well," US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg Television, adding he expected Tuesday's discussions to last "all day". Global stock markets were muted on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the talks aimed at cementing a fragile truce in the trade war.

With talks dragging on, "the lack of positive headlines weighed on stocks and the dollar," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading platform. But one of US President Donald Trump's top advisers had said Monday he expected "a big, strong handshake" after the talks in the UK's historic Lancaster House.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday: "We are doing well with China. China's not easy." He added: "I'm only getting good reports." The gathering of key officials from the world's two biggest economies began Monday in London, after an earlier round of talks in Geneva last month.

China's exports of rare earth minerals used in a wide range of things including smartphones, electric vehicle batteries and green technology are expected to dominate the agenda. "In Geneva, we had agreed to lower tariffs on them, and they had agreed to release the magnets and rare earths that we need throughout the economy," Trump's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, told CNBC on Monday.

But even though Beijing was releasing some supplies, "it was going a lot slower than some companies believed was optimal", he added. Still, he said he expected "a big, strong handshake" at the end of the talks. "Our expectation is that after the handshake, any export controls from the US will be eased, and the rare earths will be released in volume," Hassett added.

He also said the Trump administration might be willing to ease some recent curbs on tech exports.

Concessions?