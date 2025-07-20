Hong Kong Axes Flights, Classes As Typhoon Wipha Approaches

Hong Kong: Hong Kong issued its highest tropical cyclone warning on Sunday morning as Typhoon Wipha battered the city, with authorities cancelling classes and grounding hundreds of flights. Wipha was located around 60 kilometres (37 miles) southeast of Hong Kong as of 10:00 am (0200 GMT), according to the city's weather observatory.

Huge waves were spotted off the eastern coast of Hong Kong Island. The observatory has issued the T10 hurricane alert, saying "winds with mean speeds of 118 kilometres per hour or more are expected" and pose "considerable threat to Hong Kong".

"Under the influence of its eyewall, hurricane force winds are affecting the southern part of the territory," the observatory said, warning the public to "beware of destructive winds". China's Hainan and Guangdong provinces were also put on high alert, state news agency Xinhua said Saturday.

A representative from Hong Kong's Airport Authority said on Sunday that around 500 flights have been cancelled due to weather, while around 400 flights are scheduled to take off or land later in the day. More than 200 people have sought refuge at government-run temporary shelters.

One man sought medical treatment at the emergency room of a public hospital on Sunday morning, with officials receiving more than a dozen reports of fallen trees. Authorities suspended Sunday's classes at all day schools and daycare centres. Local trains offered limited services while operations in open sections were suspended.

Wipha brought heavy rains and flooding to the Philippines, and two people have been reported missing, according to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Hong Kong last hoisted the T10 warning signal for Super Typhoon Saola in 2023.