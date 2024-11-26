ETV Bharat / international

Big Victory For LGBTQ Community After 6-Year Battle: Hong Kong Allows Housing, Inheritance Rights For Same-sex Couples

Nick Infinger, who won a years-long legal battle over the differential treatment facing same-sex couples, holds up a rainbow banner after speaking to media members outside Hong Kong’s top court on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. ( AP )

Hong Kong (China): Hong Kong's LGBTQ community won a major victory Tuesday as the city's top court affirmed the housing and inheritance rights of same-sex couples, ruling against the government.

The decision comes after a landmark 2023 ruling by the same court shut the door on legalising same-sex marriage, but gave the government two years to set up an "alternative legal framework" to safeguard rights for such couples.

Tuesday marked the end of a six-year legal battle after resident Nick Infinger took the government to court when he and his partner were excluded from public rental housing on the grounds they were not an "ordinary family". The case was later heard together with that of Henry Li and his late husband, Edgar Ng, who challenged government policies on subsidised housing and inheritance rules that barred same-sex couples.

Speaking outside court, Infinger displayed a rainbow flag and thanked his partner. He said it would "take time" for Hong Kong to recognise further rights for the LGBTQ community.

"I hope Hong Kong can become more equal and fair. Today's court rulings acknowledged that same-sex couples can love each other and they deserve to live together," he told reporters. Infinger praised the court but said he was still "a little pessimistic" that Hong Kong could match jurisdictions like Taiwan and Thailand on rights protections.

Li released a letter addressed to his husband Ng, who died by suicide in 2020, saying he was "grateful" for the ruling. "I have lived in pain, but I have never given up your desire for equality... I hope you can still hear our affirmations of you," he wrote. "I hope I have not failed you."

Housing and inheritance

Infinger and Li had previously won in lower courts, but the government in February took the cases to Hong Kong's highest appeals court. On Tuesday, the court unanimously dismissed the appeals. Chief Judge Andrew Cheung said policies that excluded same-sex couples from public rental flats and subsidised flats sold under the city's Home Ownership Scheme "cannot be justified".