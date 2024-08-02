'Bridge of Spies': History of Largest Prisoner Swap Between USA And Russia Since Cold War

Hyderabad: The first major exchange between the US and the then Soviet Union occurred over 60 years ago on the Glienicke Bridge that linked West Berlin to East Germany and later became known as the "Bridge of Spies."

The US traded convicted Soviet spy Rudolf Abel for pilot Francis Gary Powers, whose spy plane was shot down over the then Soviet Union. As part of the February 1962 deal, Frederic Pryor, who was an American graduate student was detained in East Berlin on suspicion of spying, was also released.

February 10, 1962:

Swap on 'Bridge of Spies':

A convicted Soviet spy, Rudolf Abel, a British-born Soviet intelligence officer, who had worked for the KGB in New York, was swapped for Francis Gary Powers, an American pilot.

The History of the Glienicke Bridge:

The Glienicke Bridge became quite popular during the Cold War, not only for its beauty but for its function as an agent-swapping location for the Eastern and Western governments.

October 11, 1963:

The U.S. freed two alleged Soviet spies -- Ivan Egorov and his wife Aleksandra, in exchange for two Americans imprisoned on espionage charges. The Americans freed were student Marvin Makinen, who was jailed in Kyiv in 1961, and Walter Ciszek, a Jesuit missionary arrested in the Soviet Union in the year 1941.