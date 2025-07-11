ETV Bharat / international

Hippo Birthday: Thai Internet Sensation Moo Deng Turns One

Chonburi, Thailand: Thailand's pygmy hippo Moo Deng marked her first birthday on Thursday, drawing crowds of diehard fans even as she left behind the cute animal infancy that earned her worldwide internet fame.

Big crowds are expected at a four-day festival at Khao Kheow Open Zoo where Moo Deng -- meaning "Bouncy Pork" in Thai -- frolicked to stardom and amassed five million social media followers.

The first day of the extravaganza fell on a Thai public holiday with an agenda including a lecture on "Moo Deng's cheekiness", while a skincare beautician paid $3,000 to sponsor her "birthday cake" made of an edible plant arrangement.

Hippo Birthday: Thai Internet Sensation Moo Deng Turns One (AFP)

A small crowd of fans gathered outside her enclosure on Thursday morning -- fewer than the hordes she commanded at the height of her fame, but still animated with adoration.

Visitor Jennifer Tang took a week off her work in Malaysia to make the pilgrimage, telling AFP she was "a little bit obsessed" with the calf she described as a "chaos rage potato".

"She's really special to me, she makes me happy," she said. Tang insisted Moo Deng is "still really sassy and funny" despite approaching maturity.

"Take a look at the crowd today -- she's still a legend," she told AFP.

'Sassy diva'

Moo Deng has swollen from five kilograms (11 pounds) at birth to 93 kilograms today.

She spent her birthday plodding in her enclosure and submerged in a pond -- a stark contrast to her energetic yet clumsy antics as a pint-sized pachyderm.

"Moo Deng used to be very naughty and jumped around all the time," said Attaphol Nundee, one of her six handlers. "Now, she only eats and sleeps."

"Her popularity has slowed," admitted the 32-year-old. "But some old fans have returned, and there are new ones too."

Despite her waning fame, "her eyes light up when people take photos of her", he said.