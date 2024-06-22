ETV Bharat / international

Hindujas File Appeal Against Swiss Court's Jail Term Order

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 22, 2024, 7:02 AM IST

Indian-born billionaire Prakash Hinduja and three family members were sentenced to prison in Switzerland for exploiting domestic workers at their villa. The workers, mostly illiterate Indians, were paid in Indian rupees and subjected to long hours up to 18 a day, with restricted freedom and withheld passports.

Hindujas File Appeal Against Swiss Court's Jail Term Order
Representational Image (File)

London: Britain's wealthiest family, the Hindujas, on Friday said they were appalled by a Swiss court's ruling of jail terms for some members in Geneva and that an appeal has been filed in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s, and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. They also dismissed media reporting that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.

Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have of course filed an appeal to the higher court thereby making this part of the judgement not effective, reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.

Under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced. Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family, they said.

The lawyers also pointed out that it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings. The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail, they conclude.

The statement followed a hearing in the Swiss city of Geneva after prosecutors opened the case for alleged illegal activity including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Switzerland's labour laws.

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things. Some workers allegedly spoke only Hindi and were paid their wages in rupees in banks back home that they could not access.

The family's legal team had countered the allegations and told the court the staff were treated respectfully and provided with accommodation. According to The Sunday Times Rich List' released last month, the UK-based Hinduja family once again emerged as the country's richest with wealth estimated at around GBP 37.196 billion.

TAGGED:

PRAKASH HINDUJA IN JAILHINDUJA FAMILY SWITZERLAND JAILHINDUJA CASE AGAINST SWISS COURTHINDUJA EXPLOIT DOMESTIC WORKERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.