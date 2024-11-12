ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Temple In Canada Cancels Consular Event Amid 'High, Imminent' Threat Of Protests

A Hindu temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an extremely high threat level of violent protests.

Hindu Temple In Canada Cancels Consular Event Amid 'High, Imminent' Threat Of Protests
A Nihang Sikh warrior holds a placard as he takes part in a protest near the Canadian embassy in New Delhi on November 10, 2024, against the recent attack on a Hindu temple in the city of Brampton, near Toronto in Canada. (AFP Photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ottawa: The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an "extremely high and imminent" threat level of violent protests. The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, was scheduled for November 17 at the temple premises. It was part of the consulate's many camps for issuing Life Certificates for pension purposes.

On Monday, the temple authorities said the event was cancelled due to "official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests". "...We must make the appropriate decision to cancel to ensure the safety of Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public," the temple authorities said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada," it added. Temple authorities called on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against the temple and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu community and the general public.

The cancellation came almost a week after protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate at Brampton. Last week, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was cancelling some of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to its organisers.

After the protests at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

The relations between India and Canada have come under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd.”

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was designated a terrorist by India. India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Ottawa: The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an "extremely high and imminent" threat level of violent protests. The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, was scheduled for November 17 at the temple premises. It was part of the consulate's many camps for issuing Life Certificates for pension purposes.

On Monday, the temple authorities said the event was cancelled due to "official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests". "...We must make the appropriate decision to cancel to ensure the safety of Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public," the temple authorities said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada," it added. Temple authorities called on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against the temple and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu community and the general public.

The cancellation came almost a week after protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate at Brampton. Last week, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was cancelling some of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to its organisers.

After the protests at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

The relations between India and Canada have come under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd.”

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was designated a terrorist by India. India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CANADAHINDU TEMPLEBRAMPTON TRIVENI TEMPLEHINDU TEMPLE IN CANADA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.