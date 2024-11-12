ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Temple In Canada Cancels Consular Event Amid 'High, Imminent' Threat Of Protests

A Nihang Sikh warrior holds a placard as he takes part in a protest near the Canadian embassy in New Delhi on November 10, 2024, against the recent attack on a Hindu temple in the city of Brampton, near Toronto in Canada. ( AFP Photo )

Ottawa: The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an "extremely high and imminent" threat level of violent protests. The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, was scheduled for November 17 at the temple premises. It was part of the consulate's many camps for issuing Life Certificates for pension purposes.

On Monday, the temple authorities said the event was cancelled due to "official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests". "...We must make the appropriate decision to cancel to ensure the safety of Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public," the temple authorities said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada," it added. Temple authorities called on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against the temple and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu community and the general public.

The cancellation came almost a week after protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate at Brampton. Last week, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was cancelling some of its scheduled consular camps after the Canadian security authorities conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to its organisers.