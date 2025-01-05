ETV Bharat / international

Hillary Clinton, George Soros and Denzel Washington Receives Highest US Civilian Honour

President Joe Biden, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the East Room of the White House on Saturday ( AP )

Washington: In the East Room of the White House on a particularly frigid Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton aroused a standing ovation from the crowd as she received her medal. Clinton was accompanied to the event by her husband former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton and grandchildren. Democratic philanthropist George Soros and actor-director Denzel Washington were also awarded the nation's highest civilian honour in a White House ceremony.

"For the final time as president I have the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation's highest civilian honour, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people, who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America," Biden said in his opening remarks.

"Let me just say to each of you, thank you, thank you, thank you for all you've done to help this country," Biden said Saturday.

Four medals were awarded posthumously. They went to George W. Romney, who served as both a Michigan governor and secretary of housing and urban development; former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; Ash Carter, a former secretary of defence; and Fannie Lou Hamer, who founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Kennedy is father to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary. Biden said, "Bobby is one of my true political heroes. I love and I miss him dearly."

Romney is the father of former Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Trump's strongest conservative critics.

Biden has days left in the Presidential office and has spent the last few days issuing awards and medals to valiant military veterans, courageous law enforcement officials and exceptional Americans.

The White House said the Medal of Freedom recipients have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours."