Highway Collapse in Southern China Kills at Least 36 People

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

Highway Collapse in Southern China Kills at Least 36 People
Highway Collapse in Southern China Kills at Least 36 People ()

The ground below the highway caved in, along with the section of the road above it as witnesses said they heard a loud noise and saw a wide hole open up behind them after driving past the section just before it collapsed.

Beijing: A section of a highway collapsed after heavy rains in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 36 people dead, authorities said Thursday. The Meizhou city government said that 23 vehicles have been found in a pit after a 17.9-metre long section of the highway gave way about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said.

Parts of Guangdong province have seen record rains and flooding in the past two weeks, as well as hail. A tornado killed five people in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, last weekend. Some villages in Meizhou flooded in early April, and the city had seen heavy rain in recent days.

The ground beneath the highway appeared to have caved in, along with the section of the road above it. Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a wide hole open up behind them after driving past the section just before it collapsed.

Video and photos in local media showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway guardrails slanting down into the flames. A pile of blackened cars could be seen on the slope leading down from the highway.

Read more

An Earthquake In Northwestern China Kills At Least 131 People In Nation's Deadliest Quake In 9 Years

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.