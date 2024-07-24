ETV Bharat / international

High Alert Sounded along India-Bangladesh Border to Prevent Illegal Infiltration amid Ongoing Turmoil

New Delhi: Following intelligence inputs that members of the banned Islamic terrorist organisations Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team might try to sneak into India from Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on high alert to avert any illegal infiltration.

“Yes, we are on high alert. We are taking into consideration all facts and reports that are coming from across the border,” said Harbax Singh Dhillon, inspector general (IG) of BSF stationed in Meghalaya to ETV Bharat.

Taking advantage of the present turmoil and violence in Bangladesh, several prisoners from the Narsingdi prison in Bangladesh have escaped from prison. At least 10 prisoners belonging to the Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team, both Islamic terrorist outfits, have escaped.

Ironically, the Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team are active in the bordering States between India and Bangladesh. On many occasions, security agencies in India have arrested members of these outfits from West Bengal and Assam.

Security agencies suspect that by taking advantage of the present turmoil in Bangladesh, members of these terrorist organisations might sneak into India.

“Security along the Indo-Bangladesh border has been beefed up to ensure that any infiltration or illegal entry of any national is thwarted,” said Dhillon.