High Alert Sounded along India-Bangladesh Border to Prevent Illegal Infiltration amid Ongoing Turmoil

New Delhi: Following intelligence inputs that members of the banned Islamic terrorist organisations Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team might try to sneak into India from Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on high alert to avert any illegal infiltration.
“Yes, we are on high alert. We are taking into consideration all facts and reports that are coming from across the border,” said Harbax Singh Dhillon, inspector general (IG) of BSF stationed in Meghalaya to ETV Bharat.
Taking advantage of the present turmoil and violence in Bangladesh, several prisoners from the Narsingdi prison in Bangladesh have escaped from prison. At least 10 prisoners belonging to the Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team, both Islamic terrorist outfits, have escaped.
Ironically, the Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team are active in the bordering States between India and Bangladesh. On many occasions, security agencies in India have arrested members of these outfits from West Bengal and Assam.
Security agencies suspect that by taking advantage of the present turmoil in Bangladesh, members of these terrorist organisations might sneak into India.
“Security along the Indo-Bangladesh border has been beefed up to ensure that any infiltration or illegal entry of any national is thwarted,” said Dhillon.
In fact, in light of the current law and order situation in Bangladesh, the BSF-Meghalaya Frontier which is manning the 443 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border has intensified security measures along the international border by conducting an “Ops alert” exercise to ensure effective border domination and management.
Dhillon, however, said that one of the primary concerns at this moment is the safe return of Indian students in Bangladesh.
“Since July 18, the BSF has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, approximately 435 students from Nepal, and 8 students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. 18 students entered last week through the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district,” he said.
IG BSF has directed officials to facilitate Indian nationals, particularly the student community entering through ICP Dawki and ICP Kilapara by extending all possible assistance and help like drinking water, food packets and medical assistance besides facilitating their move to respective destinations.
“More students are expected to cross over as the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh is not likely to subside soon,” said Dhillon.
India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre-long international border, including 262 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.
Read More