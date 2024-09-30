ETV Bharat / international

About Hezbollah's Unit 910 'Tasked' To Avenge Hassan Nasrallah's Assassination

Beirut: Following the assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Hezbollah has reportedly vowed revenge for it by attacking Israeli citizens and Jews across the globe.

The scenario puts a spotlight on the militant group’s Unit 910, which allegedly emerged as the latest threat to Israel's interests worldwide.

The unit, known as the "Black Unit" or "Shadow Unit," has in the past operated in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia and was capable of launching significant retaliatory attacks on short notice. It successfully conducted retaliatory operations nearly 32 years ago, after the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Musawi in 1992.

Hezbollah’s ‘Shadow Unit’

Unit 910 is responsible for global terror activities outside of Lebanon and is closely aligned with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Researcher Tal Barry described Unit 910 as Hezbollah’s primary operational arm for conducting international attacks.

"The unit operates in a wide range of areas with pre-prepared terror infrastructures ready for immediate action,” he said.

It is one of the organisation’s most secretive and dangerous branches, and falls under the command of Talal Hamiyah, also known as "Abu Jaafar," Barry said.

Unit 910 also operates in a wide range of areas with pre-prepared terror infrastructures ready for immediate action. The unit has played a significant part in Iran’s shadow war against the West.

Modus Operandi And Planning