About Hezbollah's Unit 910 'Tasked' To Avenge Hassan Nasrallah's Assassination

Beirut: Following the assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Hezbollah has reportedly vowed revenge for it by attacking Israeli citizens and Jews across the globe.
The scenario puts a spotlight on the militant group’s Unit 910, which allegedly emerged as the latest threat to Israel's interests worldwide.
The unit, known as the "Black Unit" or "Shadow Unit," has in the past operated in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia and was capable of launching significant retaliatory attacks on short notice. It successfully conducted retaliatory operations nearly 32 years ago, after the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Musawi in 1992.
Hezbollah’s ‘Shadow Unit’
Unit 910 is responsible for global terror activities outside of Lebanon and is closely aligned with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Researcher Tal Barry described Unit 910 as Hezbollah’s primary operational arm for conducting international attacks.
"The unit operates in a wide range of areas with pre-prepared terror infrastructures ready for immediate action,” he said.
It is one of the organisation’s most secretive and dangerous branches, and falls under the command of Talal Hamiyah, also known as "Abu Jaafar," Barry said.
Unit 910 also operates in a wide range of areas with pre-prepared terror infrastructures ready for immediate action. The unit has played a significant part in Iran’s shadow war against the West.
Modus Operandi And Planning
The unit has maintained strict secrecy in its operations, relying on local Shiite networks and criminal organisations worldwide.
Operatives, who have undergone rigorous security training and have often held foreign citizenships, have operated under civilian cover and exploited connections with Hezbollah supporters and foreign governments for logistical and operational purposes.
Major Attacks By 910 Unit
The unit has allegedly been involved in several high-profile attacks, including the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and the Jewish community centre in Argentina in 1994.
In 2012, it carried out a suicide bombing on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria.
Major Attacks On Israeli Citizens
The first retaliatory attack for the elimination of former Hezbollah leader Abbas al-Musawi was carried out only a month after he was assassinated in 1992.
March 17, 1992: A Hezbollah suicide bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires killed 29 civilians, including two Israelis, and injured 242 more civilians. The embassy building collapsed, as did a nearby Catholic church, a school, and an apartment building across the street. Most of the casualties were Argentine civilians, mainly children from the school.
July 18, 1994: A suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden van into the Jewish community centre building, killing 85 people and injuring 300 others. Ibrahim Hussein Berro, a Hezbollah operative was subsequently honoured in southern Lebanon with a plaque for his "martyrdom."
July 18, 2012: Unit 910 executed a third significant assault in Burgas, Bulgaria. A suicide bombing at Sarafovo Airport in Burgas, Bulgaria, killed six Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver. Israel and the European Union blamed Hezbollah.
