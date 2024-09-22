ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says His Group Now In Open-Ended Battle Of Reckoning With Israel

By AP (Associated Press)

Naim Kassem said that Hezbollah has lost a group of senior military leaders in recent months but has returned stronger, and the front line will witness this. The Hezbollah leader further said a barrage of 100 rockets fired by the group deep into Israel was only the beginning.

Israeli security and rescue forces work at the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday
Nahariya (Israel): Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Kassem said Sunday that his group is now in an open-ended battle with Israel and he threatened more displacement for people in Israel's north.

We admit that we are pained. We are humans. But as we are pained, you will also be pained, Kassem said at the funeral of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil. Your economy will be destroyed...and you will not achieve your goals, he said.

Kassem added that Hezbollah, which has lost a group of senior military leaders in recent months has returned stronger, and the front line will witness this. He said a barrage of 100 rockets fired by the group deep into Israel early Sunday was only the beginning.

