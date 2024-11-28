ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Proclaims 'Victory' Over Israel

A woman flashes the victory sign and holds a poster of Hezbollah's slain leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, as displaced people make their way back to their homes in the south of Lebanon after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect. ( AFP )

Beirut: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said Wednesday it had achieved "victory" over Israel and that its fighters were at the ready, in its first statement since a truce between the two sides took effect.

"Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause," the statement from the Iran-backed group said.

Hezbollah fighters "will remain in total readiness to deal with the Israeli enemy's ambitions and its attacks", the statement added, without directly mentioning the truce or its terms.

Israel launched a bombing campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on September 23 and later sent in ground troops, after more than a year of cross-border exchanges of fire begun by the Iran-backed group over the Gaza war.