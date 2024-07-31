ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Military Commander Claimed Killed by Israel Was Blamed by the US for 1983 Marine Bombing

Beirut: The Hezbollah commander who the Israeli military says it killed in an airstrike Tuesday had been blamed by Israel for a deadly weekend rocket attack and was accused by the U.S. of orchestrating the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen.

A statement from Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the target of the strike, Fouad Shukur, was behind the Saturday rocket attack on the town of Majdal Shams that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Syria.

Hezbollah, which denied it was behind the Majdal Shams attack, didn't confirm that Shukur was the target of Tuesday's airstrike or that he was killed.

If Israel's claim proves true, Shukur would be the most senior Hezbollah commander to be killed since 2016, when Mustafa Badreddine, the group's military commander in Syria, died in an explosion in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The Israeli military said that Shukur had directed Hezbollah's attacks on Israel since Oct. 8, after the Israel-Hamas war erupted, and that he was also involved in "the killing of numerous Israelis and foreign nationals over the years."

It said Shukur was responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets and UAVs.

The 62-year-old, secretive Shukur was in charge of Hezbollah's forces in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel as well as being a top official in the group's missile program.

He had been a close aide to Hezbollah's top military chief, Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in 2008 by a car bomb in Damascus. Shukur had since been a close military adviser to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.