Hezbollah Denies Israeli Troops Have Entered Lebanon; Says Ready To Fight Them

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afifi denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a direct confrontation if they cross the border.

Hezbollah's firing of medium-range missiles toward central Israel earlier on Tuesday is only the beginning, said spokesman Mohammed Afifi (AP)

Jerusalem: Hezbollah has denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a direct confrontation if they cross the border. In its first statement since Israel announced the start of ground operations, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afifi said reports that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon were false claims.

He said Hezbollah fighters are ready to have direct confrontation with enemy forces that dare to or try to enter Lebanon to inflict casualties among them. He also said Hezbollah's firing of medium-range missiles toward central Israel earlier on Tuesday is only the beginning.

