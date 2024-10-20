ETV Bharat / international

"Grave Mistake", Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Hezbollah Tried To "Assassinate" Him With Drone

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Iran-backed group Hezbollah of trying to kill him on Saturday after his office said a drone from Lebanon hit the premier's family home.

The drone attack -- which Hezbollah has not acknowledged -- came as Israeli troops fought the Lebanese group on the ground in southern Lebanon. It followed a series of Israeli killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas's Yahya Sinwar.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Addressing "Iran and its proxies", Netanyahu vowed that "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price".

He again insisted on achieving "all our war aims" but added that Israel will "change the security reality in our region for generations to come."

His office earlier said the Netanyahus were not at home and reported no injuries from the drone attack in Caesarea, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Haifa.

The military later said that two of three drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted.