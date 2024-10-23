ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Confirms Israel Killed Nasrallah's Likely Successor

Beirut: Hezbollah confirmed Wednesday that Israel killed Hashem Safieddine, the apparent successor of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike, without saying when or where it happened.

The announcement came a day after Israel said he was killed along with other Hezbollah leaders in an air strike in Beirut's southern suburbs three weeks ago.

"We mourn... the head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, his eminence the scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding he was killed by "a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid" alongside other Hezbollah fighters.