Hezbollah Claims Suicide Drone Attack On Israeli Military Site

By IANS

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

Hezbollah claimed that its fighters also attacked the Israeli sites of Ruwaisat al-Alam and Al-Samaqa, as well as the barracks of Zar'it and Dove besides attacking the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division.

Hezbollah has claimed that it had launched a suicide drone attack on the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division of the Israeli army, achieving a "direct" hit.
Beirut: Hezbollah has claimed that it had launched a suicide drone attack on the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division of the Israeli army, achieving a "direct" hit.

"In response to the enemy's attacks and assassinations that targeted the Bekaa and Masnaa regions, our fighters attacked with squadrons of suicide drones the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the Nafah barracks, northern Israel, hitting targets accurately," the Shiite group stated on Thursday evening.

Hezbollah added in separate statements that its fighters also attacked the Israeli sites of Ruwaisat al-Alam and Al-Samaqa, as well as the barracks of Zar'it and Dovev, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that Israeli drones and warplanes on Thursday launched nine raids on four Lebanese border towns and villages, destroying nine homes and damaging about 20 others.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

