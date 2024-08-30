ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Claims Suicide Drone Attack On Israeli Military Site

Beirut: Hezbollah has claimed that it had launched a suicide drone attack on the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division of the Israeli army, achieving a "direct" hit.

"In response to the enemy's attacks and assassinations that targeted the Bekaa and Masnaa regions, our fighters attacked with squadrons of suicide drones the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the Nafah barracks, northern Israel, hitting targets accurately," the Shiite group stated on Thursday evening.

Hezbollah added in separate statements that its fighters also attacked the Israeli sites of Ruwaisat al-Alam and Al-Samaqa, as well as the barracks of Zar'it and Dovev, Xinhua news agency reported.