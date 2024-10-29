ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Appoints Sheikh Naim Qassem As New leader After Nasrallah's Death

Lebanon: Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced Tuesday it has chosen deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed Hasan Nasrallah as leader after his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut last month.

"Hezbollah's (governing) Shura Council agreed to elect... Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary general of Hezbollah," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, more than a month after Nasrallah's killing.

Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, was initially tipped to succeed Nasrallah. But he too was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs shortly after Nasrallah's assassination. Qassem, 71, was one of Hezbollah's founders in 1982 and has been the party's deputy secretary general since 1991, the year before Nasrallah took the helm.