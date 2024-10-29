ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Appoints Sheikh Naim Qassem As New leader After Nasrallah's Death

Qassem, 71, was one of Hezbollah's founders in 1982 and has been the party's deputy secretary general since 1991, the year before Nasrallah took over.

Hezbollah Appoints Sheikh Naim Kassem As New leader After Nasrallah's Death
Sheikh Naim Qassem (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 57 minutes ago

Updated : 29 minutes ago

Lebanon: Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced Tuesday it has chosen deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed Hasan Nasrallah as leader after his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut last month.

"Hezbollah's (governing) Shura Council agreed to elect... Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary general of Hezbollah," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, more than a month after Nasrallah's killing.

Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, was initially tipped to succeed Nasrallah. But he too was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs shortly after Nasrallah's assassination. Qassem, 71, was one of Hezbollah's founders in 1982 and has been the party's deputy secretary general since 1991, the year before Nasrallah took the helm.

He was born in Beirut in 1953 to a family from the village of Kfar Fila on the border with Israel. He was the most senior Hezbollah official to continue making public appearances after Nasrallah largely went into hiding following the group's 2006 war with Israel.

Since Nasrallah's death in a huge Israeli air strike on September 27, Qassem has made three televised addresses, speaking in more formal Arabic than the colloquial Lebanese favoured by Nasrallah.

Lebanon: Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced Tuesday it has chosen deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed Hasan Nasrallah as leader after his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut last month.

"Hezbollah's (governing) Shura Council agreed to elect... Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary general of Hezbollah," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, more than a month after Nasrallah's killing.

Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, was initially tipped to succeed Nasrallah. But he too was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs shortly after Nasrallah's assassination. Qassem, 71, was one of Hezbollah's founders in 1982 and has been the party's deputy secretary general since 1991, the year before Nasrallah took the helm.

He was born in Beirut in 1953 to a family from the village of Kfar Fila on the border with Israel. He was the most senior Hezbollah official to continue making public appearances after Nasrallah largely went into hiding following the group's 2006 war with Israel.

Since Nasrallah's death in a huge Israeli air strike on September 27, Qassem has made three televised addresses, speaking in more formal Arabic than the colloquial Lebanese favoured by Nasrallah.

Last Updated : 29 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEW HEZBOLLAH LEADER CHOSENSHEIKH NAIM KASSEMNAIM KASSEM NEW HEZBOLLAH LEADER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.