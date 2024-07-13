ETV Bharat / international

French National Day: All You Need to Know about Bastille Day

New Delhi : France National Day, also known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries, is celebrated on July 14th each year. It commemorates the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which was a key event in the overthrow of the monarchy and the beginning of the modern French nation. It is a significant day marked by military parades, fireworks, parties, and various cultural events throughout France.

Significance of France National Day: France National Day, also known as Bastille Day (or in French, "La Fête Nationale" or "Le 14 Juillet"), commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, during the French Revolution. This event symbolized the beginning of the French Revolution and the end of absolute monarchy in France.

Historical Symbolism: The storming of the Bastille was a pivotal moment in French history, marking the start of a transformative period that led to the overthrow of the monarchy and the birth of the Republic.

National Unity: It is a day that celebrates the unity and solidarity of the French people, as well as their commitment to the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are enshrined in the French Republic.

Cultural Celebration: Bastille Day is also a celebration of French culture, with events such as parades, fireworks, parties, and concerts taking place across France and in French communities worldwide.