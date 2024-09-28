Helicopter Crash Kills Six In Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: A helicopter crash due to engine failure killed six persons on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, officials said.

The crash took place in North Waziristan district of the province. There were 14 people on board. The chartered helicopter of an oil field company crashed soon after takeoff due to a technical fault, officials said.

At least six persons were killed and eight were injured. The helicopter belonged to the Mari Petroleum Company, they said. Of the 8 injured three are foreign pilots from Russia who have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Thal.

Any possibility of terrorism has been ruled out, sources said. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the unfortunate incident. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Faisal Karim Kundi expressed condolence over the tragic incident and sought a report from the concerned authorities on the chopper crash.